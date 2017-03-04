Lockup 03/04/17

Lockup: To PC or Not to PC

In the Santa Rita jail, many of the inmates consider themselves rap artists. The show goes on when an actual celebrity rapper enters the jail. Two brothers deal with gangs, drugs and parenthood. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
16 hours 55 min ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
22 hours 3 min ago
Could Russia be after something?
18 hours 22 min ago
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
20 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
1 day 8 hours ago
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?
Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL