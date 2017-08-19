Lockup 08/19/17

Lockup: Permanent Scars

An inmate says a bet for two cups of soup led to a murder. Road rage results in a murder charge for a software engineer. Cooking a designer drug leads to tragic results for a young woman. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Thousands march in Boston for competing protests
Police try to keep peace during protests in Boston
18 hours 14 min ago
Boston protesters turn Anti-Semitic symbol into source of defiance
17 hours 58 min ago
What to expect next from Steve Bannon
21 hours 51 min ago
Trump, First Lady back out of Kennedy Honors gala
Rep. Garamendi: Boston rallies continue spirit of Women's March
Back at Breitbart, Bannon says he's ready to 'crush the opposition'
1 day 12 hours ago
'Barry & Joe: The Animated Series' could bring Obama, Biden back
Staff change on Mueller team raises questions
Billionaire behind Trump, Bannon, Breitbart plans next move
1 day 10 hours ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL