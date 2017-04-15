Lockup 04/15/17

Lockup: Message In A Bottle

Inside the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati, a jailhouse assault leads to one bloody inmate, and two sides of the story. Another inmate makes a daring escape. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?
22 hours 40 min ago
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
22 hours 24 min ago
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
1 day 11 hours ago
Rep. Lieu: Jared Kushner should lose security clearance
21 hours 40 min ago
Trump considers military action after domestic losses
Are 'Democrats' taking over the White House?
Judge holds up Arkansas execution spree
Why are Trump supporters still on the train?
North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL