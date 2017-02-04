Lockup 02/04/17

Lockup Louisville Enough Is Enough

In the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Jail, an inmate becomes a marked man and a prescription pill epidemic takes its toll on the jail. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Justice Dept. files appeal after judge blocks travel ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks travel ban
20 hours 44 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal: We will block Gorsuch nomination
20 hours 25 min ago
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
1 day 8 hours ago
What will come of Steve Bannon's influence over Trump?
20 hours 40 min ago
Flight attendants train to spot human trafficking
Is Chicago's crime rate getting better or worse?
Why doesn't the GOP want a fast vote for DeVos?
Voters get creative in reaching out to swamped Congress
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL