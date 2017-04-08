Lockup 04/08/17

Lockup Long Island: Jail Born

Inside the Suffolk County Jail, a Christmas morning hold-up leaves a young man dead and four people in jail with serious charges. And a pregnant inmate faces a trial of a different kind. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Four wounded in 'murder-suicide' at San Bernardino elementary school
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court Justice
Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House
10 hours 15 min ago
Lurid details exposed in report on Alabama 'Love Gov'
2 days 18 hours ago
The Trump-Putin theory on Syria that can't be ruled out
2 days 17 hours ago
Senator: Syria strike was "scratching an itch" for Trump
Trump considers new chief of staff: report
MaddowBlog: Why Trump keeps doing the opposite of what he said he'd do
Protesters will demand Trump's tax returns
GOP Sen.: 4-4 ties on SCOTUS will be broken by Gorsuch

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL