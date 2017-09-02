Lockup 09/02/17

Lockup Lasting Impressions

In every jail or prison we visit, there are people and things that make lasting impressions: from transgender inmates…to those with dreams of stardom. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump visits as Houston struggles to recover
21 hours 34 min ago
Report: Mueller has Trump memo listing reasons for firing Comey
22 hours 22 min ago
DACA recipients among first Harvey responders
19 hours 57 min ago
Joy: Trump has lengthy history of Russia connections
21 hours 14 min ago
Winkler: Trump's 'life's blood is the sound of appreciation'
23 hours 20 min ago
Report: Tensions grow between Trump staff, John Kelly
American Dreamers: Defending the DACA generation
Why it's a rough road ahead for Trump's to-do list
Terrorism risk cited for Arkema chemical plant secrecy
Trump kicks border wall funding to December

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL