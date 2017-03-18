Lockup 03/18/17

Lockup: Institutionalized

Inmates who become disruptive or violent at the Penitentiary of New Mexico are transferred to the lock-up units in level 5 or 6. The trouble is, their behavior doesn’t always improve. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ has no evidence to support wiretap claim: source
1 day 10 hours ago
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
1 day 12 hours ago
Rep. Waters: Trump will meet criteria for impeachment
21 hours 40 min ago
Joy: Obamacare is not in 'death spiral'
21 hours 59 min ago
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
1 day 11 hours ago
What Democrats think of the new health care bill
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant
Mook: Why we can't let Russia's hacking slide
During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Was fired U.S. Attorney investigating HHS secretary Price?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL