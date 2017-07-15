Lockup 07/15/17

Lockup: Grand Rapids: Outcast

An inmate tries to leave jail the hard way. A female inmate, convicted of her 5th drunk driving charge, could lose everything. An outcast inmate makes a comment that leads to violence & panic. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

A timeline of Russian contacts and tweets
19 hours 53 min ago
Rep. Al Green: I will vote to impeach Trump
21 hours 10 min ago
Is Obamacare in a death spiral?
1 day 17 hours ago
Fmr. prosecutor: "Of course" Trump Jr. is in legal jeopardy
23 hours 34 min ago
Trump lawyers up on Russia — again
1 day 8 hours ago
Was Trump Jr.'s meeting collusion?
ISIS driven from Mosul in Iraqi effort backed by US
Hugh Hewitt breaks down the Trump-Russia connection
WH fails to protect personal data in voter feedback
Russia strategy: Exploit 'aligned parties'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL