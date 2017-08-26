Lockup 08/26/17

Lockup: Carry that Weight

An inmate accuses staff of abusing him. Accused of a vigilante-style murder, an inmate says jail has saved his life. Inmates in 2 female housing units square off against each other. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

As world watches Harvey, Trump pardons Arpaio, bans trans troops
22 hours 51 min ago
Mueller seeks grad jury testimony from Manafort associates
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
18 hours 2 min ago
Trump signs memo banning transgender troops
'No one is above the law': McCain reacts to Arpaio pardon
1 day 8 hours ago
Gorka resigns as terrorism adviser to Trump
Can data make America's bail system more fair?
With a pen, Trump sends message to Mueller
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist ... pardoning another racist'
Historian: Trump flouting pardon intended for 'healing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL