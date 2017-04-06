Locked Up Abroad 04/06/17

Locked Up Abroad: Pirates and Prisoners

Bruno Pelizzari and Debbie Calitz set off on the adventure of a lifetime – a sailing trip around the world. At first it is a beautiful experience, but then the journey takes a frightening turn. They face a fight to survive when they are captured by pirates. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

