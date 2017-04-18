Locked Up Abroad 04/18/17

Locked Up Abroad: Bogota Belly Bust

Tabitha Ritchie is juggling motherhood and finishing her degree, when a drug problem threatens everything. She travels to visit friends in Colombia hoping to get far away from the life she is leading, but she ends up in an even more dangerous situation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

