Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

LIVE: Watch the Women's March on Washington
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
15 hours 21 min ago
Michael Moore: 'Resist, stand up, fight back'
17 hours 15 min ago
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case
15 hours 48 min ago
Trump enters office with vow to end 'American carnage'
16 hours 11 min ago
Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'
Watch Obama's final speech before departing D.C.
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Inaugural address ‘meanest’ in history
Trump thanks Clintons for attending inaugural luncheon
Protests erupt in Washington on Inauguration Day

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL