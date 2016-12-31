Layout selectors

12/31/16

WATCH LIVE: Ring in 2017 with live celebrations around the globe!

Why count down only once when you can ring in the New Year all day long! Watch celebrations around the world as they happen right here! ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
1 day 44 min ago
Singer explains why she quit choir over Trump invite
14 hours 40 min ago
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
12 hours 18 min ago
'We all bleed the same color'
11 hours 49 min ago
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject extremism
20 hours 3 min ago
Trump: Putin is 'very smart'
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
What foreign leaders know about Trump
Morning Joe looks to 2017 in three words
Inside the interrogation of Saddam Hussein

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL