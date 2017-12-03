Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump proposes tracking crime by immigrants
3 hours 43 min ago
Is Trump keeping his promise to donate presidential salary?
2 hours 52 min ago
True or false: Lying to Congress is rarely punished
3 hours 35 min ago
HHS Sec.: "No one will be worse off" on GOP health plan
The implications of Preet Bharara's firing
11 hours 13 min ago
Maddow: State Department "disappearing" under Tillerson
Trump Jr.: I have "zero contact" with dad
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara: "I was fired"
Maddow: Pence story on Flynn's lobbying hard to believe
Who is feeding President Trump conspiracy theories?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL