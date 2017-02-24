Layout selectors
02/24/17
LIVE: Trump addresses joint session of congress
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of congress to lay out his agenda for the United States. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
U.S. News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
O'Malley: Trump administration 'malicious'
Beohner Laughed Off Republicans' 'Happy...
White House pushes back on Priebus report
Trump rips into FBI on Twitter
As Trump tweets less, is WH growing more...
'Shouldn't be happening': WH, Russia and...
What will Trump say at CPAC? Let's look at...
VP Pence: Activists at town halls won't...
Bannon & Priebus take Trump's 'new...
Trump's mental health: 'The elephant in...
The most powerful person in the Trump...
Pruitt mails show lobbyists seeking puppet
Trump indifference reckless, dangerous
Is the Trump admin stupid or nefarious?
Laverne Cox: Do not reduce us to body parts
Laverne Cox: 'We are not safe in this...
GOP Rep: Need to be watchful of what Trump...
DNC chair candidate Harrison drops out of...
Transgender teen at heart of SCOTUS case...
ACU Chair: Alt-right term associated with ...
Politics
The town halls are working
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald...
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
Lewandowski counters Trump voter fraud claim
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with...
Trump voters tweet regret
Roger Stone: I have no contacts in Russia
Chris: Trump stop looking in rear-view mirror
Does Sarandon still think Trump may bring...
Russia disrupts democracy
Pres. Trump hates leaks but candidate...
Trump aides had repeated contact with...
DCCC on special election opportunity: Meh
Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?
NYT: Trump camp, Russian officials in contact
Sarandon: Trump win could bring 'revolution'
Trump ties, party loyalty burden Trump probe
Legality of Flynn Russia contact examined
Scope of Flynn Russia scandal gains clarity
Leaders talk strategy behind opposing Trump