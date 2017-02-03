Live Online

- Updated
AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
Sen. King: Very serious to charge Sessions with perjury
4 hours 16 min ago
How Putin's biggest backer turned biggest enemy
17 hours 59 min ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for AG Sessions to resign
6 hours 11 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence
House Republican suggests Sessions should recuse himself
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse himself
Did AG Sessions commit perjury?
Nance: 10 years ago this would have been treason

