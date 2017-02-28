Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal
18 hours 32 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: We've gotten under Trump's skin
2 hours 52 min ago
Aunt of Syrian toddler who washed ashore is attending Trump's address
4 hours 54 min ago
Fmr. Trump advisor: He has 'got to communicate better'
6 hours 28 min ago
Dem Rep: We shouldn't engage in 'Benghazi kangaroo court'
5 hours 51 min ago
Gov. Bevin: We are not looking to kick people off healthcare
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Lawrence: Clouds of scandal, incompetence at WH
Ryan on Trump Camp’s Alleged Russia Ties: ‘We Need to Get Answers’
Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him strong

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL