Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Trump has 'full confidence' in Flynn
1 hour 56 min ago
Adam Schiff: If allegations are true, Flynn has to go
5 hours 51 min ago
Morning Joe: What Miller said 'should worry everyone'
11 hours 21 min ago
Thousands fill streets for immigration rally in Wisconsin
4 hours 32 min ago
Comparing healthcare in America v. Canada
7 hours 16 min ago
MaddowBlog: White House's Flynn problem hits tipping point
Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law
Is there 'chaos' in the Trump White House?
Nearly 190,000 ordered to evacuate after dam failure
Sen. King: Trump doesn't get checks and balances

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL