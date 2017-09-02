Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel order
Trump intimidating Nordstrom is 'inappropriate'
8 hours 14 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
6 hours 4 min ago
Does Mexico need U.S. help to stop violence?
5 hours 23 min ago
Schumer: GOP 'lost their cool' over King letter
23 hours 24 min ago
Republican actions on race are no accident
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP in '20
Schumer slams Gorsuch 'weak' condemnation of Trump
Sen. Schumer: Sessions 'doesn't belong' in AG office
Joe: 'Presidents do not speak this way'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL