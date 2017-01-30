Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Legal authorities rally to challenge Trump's ban order
14 hours 36 min ago
Nadler: Trump ban clearly unconstitutional
15 hours 24 min ago
Trump ban an anti-Muslim 'dog whistle': ACLU's Romero
15 hours 36 min ago
Priebus: Immigration ban ‘doesn’t include’ green card holders
Gold Star father Khizr Khan condemns immigrantion order
22 hours 28 min ago
Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order
Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
States propose bills to penalize protesters
Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign
What to know about DAPL under Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL