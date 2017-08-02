Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
11 hours 18 min ago
Tim Kaine: I wake up thinking I'm in an alternate reality
12 hours 3 min ago
Chris: Just another day in politics for Trump
12 hours 17 min ago
Sherrod Brown: 'Republicans are scared of Trump'
11 hours 18 min ago
SCOTUS pick calls Trump attacks on judges 'demoralizing'
14 hours 16 min ago
Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
Fmr. CIA head: ‘Start over’ on counterterror strategy
Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
Palmieri: Protesters aren't angry, 'they're scared'
MaddowBlog: Trump takes on Nordstroms over Ivanka’s deal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL