Layout selectors

02/07/17

Live streaming will resume shortly

Live streaming will resume shortly ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

BREAKING: Betsy DeVos confirmed as Ed. Sec.
2 hours 20 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
3 hours 32 min ago
Maddow: Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
17 hours 26 min ago
Obama enjoys post-presidency kiteboarding session
4 hours 52 min ago
Hillary Clinton: The ‘future is female’
President Trump equates USA to Putin's Russia
Why 'Trump is in charge,' and not Bannon
Russia propaganda turns up in US foreign policy query
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump's Putin comments are 'appalling'
Why Trump lost: Judge slams alternative facts

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL