Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
O'Donnell: 'You did not lose your country'
20 hours 15 min ago
How do you keep the popular parts of Obamacare?
4 hours 21 min ago
Steve Harvey meets Trump at Trump Tower
5 hours 55 sec ago
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race
6 hours 41 min ago
Lester Holt talks to Obama on last Air Force One trip
Clinton advisor: Comey 'needs to get his house in order'
The humility of POTUS and FLOTUS
Is Trump backing himself into a corner?
Ethics official: Trump's divestment plan inadequate

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL