Live streaming will resume shortly

01/04/17

Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
16 hours 14 min ago
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
16 hours 25 min ago
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
46 min 6 sec ago
Sen. Schumer on Trump: 'I think we can really nail him'
15 hours 27 min ago
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
15 hours 49 min ago
Democrats, GOP gear up for an Obamacare battle
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Obama to meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill
Manchin: Replace but don't repeal Obamacare
Trump 'being dumb' to fight with intel agencies: Schumer

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL