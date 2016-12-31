Layout selectors

12/31/16

Live streaming will resume shortly

Stay tuned for more live coverage on MSNBC.com ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Singer explains why she quit choir over Trump invite
23 hours 41 min ago
Trump: Happy New Year "to my many enemies"
Russian hacking malware found at Vermont utility
5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
1 day 9 hours ago
Obama commutes high number of prison sentences
2 hours 54 min ago
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
Are Obama's sanctions too little, too late?
How Hollywood has responded to Trump
How are Russian sanctions affecting Trump's transition?
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL