Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts now
22 hours 7 min ago
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear football'
6 hours 14 min ago
WATCH LIVE: United We Stand rally at Trump hotel in NYC
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
22 hours 47 min ago
Obama to the press: America needs you
22 hours 42 min ago
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will be enormous
Health care under Donald Trump
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
Foreclosure is 'your American nightmare'
Trump to enter office with holes in agencies

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL