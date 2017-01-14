Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
1 day 4 hours ago
Some members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
17 hours 6 min ago
Should Comey stay or go?
15 hours 36 min ago
Obama remembers 'biggest disappointment' as president
Trump: The FBI was "very nice" to Clinton
1 day 6 hours ago
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
Obama's speechwriters share favorite moments
Flynn spoke to Russian amb. on day of U.S. retaliation
Democrats furious at FBI Director James Comey
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL