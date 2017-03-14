Layout selectors

03/14/17

Live programming will resume shortly

Live programming will resume shortly ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
13 hours 24 min ago
Mika: Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up?
4 hours 52 min ago
OMB Director: CBO is good at counting money, not coverage
3 hours 32 min ago
Rep. Kennedy says his intern's life was saved twice by Obamacare
3 hours 42 min ago
The numbers: Who loses their healthcare in GOP bill
4 hours 41 min ago
Lawrence on Trump lies, big and small
Attorney in mass firings had Trump in purview
Trump fires federal prosecutor handling Fox News probe
Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'
Chris: ‘Trump wants to be the resistance’

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL