Layout selectors
01/04/17
House Dem leaders hold press conference
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a press conference on the Affordable Care Act following President Obama's visit to Capitol Hill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Democrats
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Just what happened yesterday on the Hill?
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Trump is 'going to war with our...
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Trump camp botches trade rep announcement
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Schumer: Trump 'being really dumb' on intel
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
Protesters arrested in Sen. Sessions' office
VP Biden welcomes new Senate class
Sen. Murphy on House GOP's ethics vote
Where public opinion stands on Obamacare
GOP Rep: Plan to gut ethics office was ...
Jack Abramoff: the political system is ...
House GOP back down from gutting ethics...
Mom of 2-year-old viral hero 'blessed,...
Ford to expand Detroit-area plant, adding...
Politics
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Trump camp botches trade rep announcement
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
Mitchell: 'Anxiety' precedes Inauguration Day
What will Trump administration do to...
King: Would repeal ethics office 'completely'
Is there a watchdog if ethics office is...
Sanders most booked on Sunday shows in 2016
House GOP moves to end ethics oversight
Trump business entanglements survive scandal
Trump's 'crony capitalism?'
Obama to Trump: The historical significance
Obama attempts to save his legacy
Democrats look to challenge Trump in 2017
Crowley: Trump doesn't 'understand'...