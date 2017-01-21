Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

LIVE: Watch the Women's March on Washington
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
3 hours 14 min ago
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
18 hours 21 min ago
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
3 hours 16 min ago
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case
18 hours 48 min ago
Trump enters office with vow to end 'American carnage'
19 hours 11 min ago
Michael Moore: 'Resist, stand up, fight back'
20 hours 15 min ago
Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'
Watch Obama's final speech before departing D.C.
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Inaugural address ‘meanest’ in history

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL