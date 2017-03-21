Layout selectors
03/21/17
Confirmation Hearing for SCOTUS Nominee
The Senate Judiciary Committee hold the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Neil Gorsuch. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
U.S. News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Why presidents release their tax returns
Exclusive Look at Trump's 2005 Tax Return
GOP senator says Gorsuch should be...
Congressman speaks to 'convergence' of...
Why FBI investigation could take years
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
Sen. Warner: Trump White House needs to...
White House: Former campaign boss Manafort...
Jimmy Breslin's lesson for Donald Trump
Republican & Democrat Reps. react to House...
What it was like inside the Comey hearing
Comey speaks and the resistance comes to...
Chris Hayes on the political potency of fear
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting: Reuters
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting: Reuters
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Dent: I haven't heard evidence Trump was...
There’s a lot of traffic in the Trump...
Politics
Sen. Warner: Trump White House needs to...
Republican & Democrat Reps. react to House...
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
The danger in letting Russia's hacking slide
Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'
Insider's view of Russia's election hacking
Combative & agitated, Spicer again defends...
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
Trump cites same media he attacks to...
Trump plays defense on travel ban,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham to FBI: You're about...
More questions than answers after look at...
Trump consistently evasive on taxes
Why presidents release their tax returns
Can Pres. Trump deliver on campaign health...
White House tries to change the narrative...
Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
Dutch see Trump as cautionary election lesson