Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump issues ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare stays
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
1 hour 40 min ago
Crowley: GOP ‘at war right now amongst themselves’
2 hours 39 min ago
Rep. Walker to GOP: ‘Turn in your card’ if you can’t support ACHA
2 hours 47 min ago
Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
22 hours 46 min ago
Trump’s parade of evasions and falsehoods
Bernie Sanders will vote against Neil Gorsuch
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
Joe Walsh: 'President Trump, this is a bad bill'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL