Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
16 hours 59 min ago
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
6 hours 56 min ago
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American public' with fights
7 hours 58 min ago
Obama to pursue new generation of civic leaders
16 hours 9 min ago
Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American people
Quarter million women expected for march
MaddowBlog: Polls show Trump’s honeymoon is over
McCain: I worry under Trump as I worried under Obama
Trump and 'aid and comfort to the racists'
Putin bets U.S. won't stop him – 'and Trump might not'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL