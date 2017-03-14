Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump issues ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare stays
14 hours 10 sec ago
Sen. Warner: Massive Russian interference in election
15 hours 9 min ago
Hayes: Trump doesn’t want or care about AHCA
13 hours 36 min ago
Crowley: GOP ‘at war right now amongst themselves’
16 hours 8 min ago
Rep. Walker to GOP: ‘Turn in your card’ if you can’t support ACHA
16 hours 17 min ago
Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
Trump’s parade of evasions and falsehoods
Bernie Sanders will vote against Neil Gorsuch
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL