Live Online

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
4 hours 11 min ago
Breaking down Conway's surveillance talk
1 hour 33 min ago
WH won't say if Trump donated monthly salary as promised
15 hours 52 min ago
Inside Steve Bannon's nomadic life
3 hours 28 min ago
Trump proposes tracking crime by immigrants
16 hours 43 min ago
True or false: Lying to Congress is rarely punished
The implications of Preet Bharara's firing
Maddow: State Dept "disappearing" under Tillerson
Lawrence: Donald Trump is living in fear
HHS Sec.: "No one will be worse off" on GOP health plan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

© NBC UNIVERSAL