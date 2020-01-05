Kendis Gibson

Activist: Murders of transgender people a result of years of GOP rhetoric

Police in McAlester, Oklahoma are searching for a suspect in connection to the murder of Dustin James Parker, 25, a transgender activist. Parker was found shot to death in his car on New Year’s Day. This may be the first violent death for a transgender or gender non-conforming person in 2020, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Monica Roberts, the founder of TransGriot, joins MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson to talk about violence against transgender Americans.Jan. 5, 2020

