Sanders to Bloomberg: 'You ain't gonna buy this election'02:30
At an Iowa rally on Saturday night, Senator Bernie Sanders directed a message towards former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg: "Sorry, you ain't gonna buy this election." This came after Bloomberg filed for the 2020 Democratic primary in Alabama. Sanders told NBC's Shaquille Brewster "I think the American people are sick and tired of billionaires continuing to have so much influence over the economic life in this country and the political life in this country."