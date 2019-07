MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson discusses recent unrest in Puerto Rico with actor Luis Guzman and VICE News Correspondent Antonia Hylton. Governor Ricardo Rossello’s controversial leaked chats, Guzman said, including where he made fun of victims of Hurricane Maria, show that Rossello is an “inept leader.” “He’s got to go and he has to be held accountable for his actions,” said Guzman.