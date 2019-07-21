MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson discusses the future of the Republican party and Trump’s attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color with Republican strategists Joe Watkins and Amy Tarkanian. Tarkanian and Watkins, both longtime Republicans, took opposite sides of the debate about Trump’s attacks on the congresswomen. According to Watkins, Trump wouldn’t tell a white person to go back to where they came from. “The tweet was racist,” Watkins said. But Tarkanian disagreed. “Is it racist? No. Is it stupid? Yes,” she said.