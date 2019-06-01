MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson discusses the Flynn tapes and the Mueller report with a panel. Former US Attorney Barbara McQuade commented on the Justice Department’s rejection of a judge’s order to release transcripts of Michael Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador, saying that when a judge orders you to produce something, “the expectation is that you’ll produce it.” About Mueller’s statement this week, New York Times Washington Correspondent Charlie Savage said Mueller is “leaving a trail of breadcrumbs” to a conclusion, but maddeningly won’t say directly what he means.