MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson discusses the California Democrats’ State Convention. MSNBC Senior Politics Editor Beth Fouhy says California will be a key state in the 2020 election because it’s so populous – and because it’s been a bulwark of anti-Trump resistance. Daniella Gibbs Leger, Executive Vice President of Communications and Strategy for the Center for American Progress, commented on candidate Joe Biden’s absence from the event. He may just be riding on the coattails of his name recognition, she said, but in the future will have to engage with people at the same level as the other candidates.