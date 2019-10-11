Yovanovitch tells Congress Trump pressured State Dept. to remove her

Despite all of the White House's efforts to obstruct and obfuscate, diplomats and aides are starting to give potentially damning testimony and the President's personal attorney is at the center of it all. NBC News Correspondent Geoff Bennett, NBC News National Political Reporter Josh Lederman, Third Way Vice President and Former House Intel Committee Staffer, Mieke Eoyang, and Center for American Progress Senior Fellow and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Michael Fuchs join Katy Tur to discuss.