White House to host G7 summit at President’s Doral resort in Miami

White House to host G7 summit at President’s Doral resort in Miami07:25
The White House has announced that next year’s G7 summit will be held at the President’s Doral resort in Miami. Some have raised questions about possible corruption seeing as the President owns and continues to profit off of the property while still in office. So why don’t Republicans seem worried? Katy Tur discusses with Washington Post Reporter Jonathan O’Connell and Member of the Judiciary Committee, Representative Joe Neguse.