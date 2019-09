Over the last week President Trump has suggested the whistleblower was a spy, and has called for the their identity to be made public. The whistleblower’s lawyer has said these statements are putting the life of his client at risk. Former FBI Special Agent on the Joint Terrorism Taskforce Clint Watts and former Assistant U.S. Attorney and author of ‘How to Read the Constitution and Why’, Kim Wehle, join Katy Tur to discuss.