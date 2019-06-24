What's the best strategy for 2020 Democrats looking to stand out on the stage?09:54
Ahead of the first Democratic debate for the 2020 election this week, candidates are announcing policies in an effort to gain attention. With so many candidates in the running, are policy proposals the best way to stand out? Geoff Bennett is joined by NBC's Garrett Haake, former White House Communications Director for the Obama Administration Jennifer Palmieri, and Republican Strategist Matt Gorman to discuss what tactics could work best.