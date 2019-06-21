What is the President’s strategy when it comes to Iran?

President Trump is defending his decision to call off airstrikes on Iran, minutes before they were scheduled to begin—a move that highlights his record of contradictions in his approach to foreign policy. Chris Jansing discusses Trump’s Iran strategy with former presidential advisor to the Middle East and former Ambassador to Morocco, Marc Ginsberg, former spokesperson to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations Hagar Chemali, and former commandant of the U.S. Army war college, Major General Robert Scales.