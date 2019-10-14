Warren slams Facebook over political advertising policy

The Warren campaign released a new ad claiming that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg endorsed Donald Trump for re-election. The ad explains that this fact is not actually true, making a larger argument about Facebook's perceived willingness to provide a platform for deceptive or deceitful political ads.Joining Katy Tur to discuss is New York Times Technology Reporter Cecilia Kang, and Former Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Affairs and author of “Information Wars”, Richard Stengel.