BREAKING: Dow plunges nearly 1,200 points as coronavirus fears send markets diving

Katy Tur

Warren campaigning in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday

05:06

While holding her own in the democrat debates Senator Elizabeth Warren has had a series of early state losses but continued fundraising support. Joining Katy Tur from Houston Texas is Adam Green, the Co-Founder of the "Progressive Change Campaign Committee," and surrogate for the Warren Campaign, to discuss the campaign’s strategy going into the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.Feb. 27, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All