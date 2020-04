Despite the rainy day in East New York Brooklyn, there is a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry by Catholic Charities outside St. Michael – St. Malachy Parish. Katy Tur is joined by Priest of St. Michael – St. Malachy Parish Father Michael Gelfant and Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens Senior Vice President Richard Slizeski to discuss the pop-up food pantry taking place today.