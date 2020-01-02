U.S.- Iran tensions high after Baghdad embassy attack

After two days of dangerous demonstrations at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, the militia has withdrawn. But in the aftermath of the attack, there are renewed questions about President Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, and whether it's spilling over onto Iraqi soil. The author of "The Ayatollah Begs To Differ" and MSNBC Contributor Hooman Majda, and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Michael Fuchs join Katy Tur to discuss.